You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Golf tournament fundraiser set for Lucy Beckham foundation

  • Updated
IMG_2500 (5).JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Lucy Garrett Beckham High School

 Cecilia Brown/Staff

The One Beckham Foundation is hosting its first fundraiser for Lucy Beckham High School. The One Beckham Foundation represents the Parent Teacher Student Organization, Athletic Boosters, and Performing Arts under one umbrella.

The first annual Beckham Drive Golf Tournament is happening on Nov. 16 at Snee Farm Country Club with a 9 a.m. check-in and a 10 a.m. tee-time. The tournament is sponsored by Freeman Boatworks. They are looking for players (singles and teams), sponsors, and volunteers to join in on 18 holes of great golf, food, fun, and prizes.

Proceeds go to the One Beckham Foundation supporting all Lucy Beckham students in their extracurricular activities in Academics, Arts, and Athletics. Sign up today at OneBeckhamFoundation.com. For up-to-date information, you can follow One Beckham Foundation on Facebook and Instagram as 1BFoundation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News