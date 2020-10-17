Girl Scout awarded silver medal providing 3 iPads to seniors at Mount Pleasant Manor

Mount Pleasant Manor Skilled Nursing Facility was recently honored to be chosen by local Girl Scout Jayila Hughes, aged 15, as the subject of her Silver Award.
The Silver Award, the highest honor a cadet level Girl Scout Cadet can achieve, is born out of careful consideration for the people and the world around them. It comes about when a Cadet focuses on an issue they care about and takes action to make a difference.
Jayila chose the residents of Mount Pleasant Manor, naming her project, “COVID SOS.” Through this project she hopes to entertain and engage residents with the people around them and the families they have been unable to see since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Jayila was able to raise enough money to purchase three new iPads as well as a large quantity of cleaning supplies. The iPads were donated in an effort to offer improved communication between residents and their family members and the cleaning supplies are to ensure resident areas remain safe and sanitized during resident engagement activities. It is her hope that we are able to safely bring people together to brighten their spirits during this difficult time.
Jayila’s Silver Award project is an ongoing mission that she will remain involved in over time. Her hope is to continue donating essential pieces of technology and developing engagement activities that will keep the residents occupied during this period of quarantine.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, nursing homes have been under mandatory visitor restrictions since the beginning of March. Residents and their family members have been struggling with the lack of face-to-face interaction and would like to express their gratitude to Jayila and her troop leaders. Their generosity and thoughtfulness have already made a positive difference in the lives of our residents and their families.