Former Summerville hurler grateful for Cougars career

Kris Kuhn capped a solid career on the diamond with the College of Charleston baseball program this spring.
The Summerville, S.C., native filled a key role on the Cougars' pitching staff over the last several seasons eating up valuable innings out of the bullpen. Kuhn fanned 57 batters over 50 and one-third career innings including 10 strikeouts in four and two-thirds frames during the shortened 2020 campaign.
Off the field, he is a member of the CofC Honors College, an associate member of AED (Pre-Professional Health Honors Society) and a perennial Charleston Elite 15 honoree, which is awarded to the student-athlete with the highest term grade-point average from each of The College's varsity sports.
"I am grateful for my time at The College, both academically and athletically. I have no doubt that it has prepared me for what's next," said Kuhn on his career at The College.
Kuhn plans to attend medical school after graduating with a bachelor's degree in biology this spring. He has volunteered for multiple area organizations including the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center emergency department, the Dream Center Free Health Clinic and Kids On Point – an after school mentoring program for kids in the Charleston area. Kuhn has also job shadowed at Lowcountry Pediatrics, Roper St. Francis ER and Ophthalmology and Solomon Family Dentistry.