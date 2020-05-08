Former Cougar embraces compassion in health crisis

If there is a silver lining to the COVID-19 crisis, it’s the multitude of stories about generous acts of compassion taking place across the world. People come together in a crisis, those of us who’ve spent any time in the hurricane belt have witnessed these acts first hand, and then there are those who offer compassion on a daily basis.
Former College of Charleston volleyball player, Kallie McKown, a 2014 graduate, is one of those people. As associate director of homeless services at Catholic Community Services in Salt Lake City, she spends her days with one of the country’s most vulnerable populations. These last few weeks have been particularly challenging.
“It’s really tough to social distance in a homeless shelter,” McKown says. “COVID-19 is moving so quickly through this population.”
Some of the accommodations she has implemented to reduce risk for the homeless are changing the meal schedules, sleeping arrangements, moving people to an empty hotel, and screening everyone who walks in the door. She’s been working with a reduced staff because many employees are 60 years old or older, which puts them at a higher risk for infection. The remaining staff have been working overtime for weeks, but McKown, whose energy is unflappable, is a great leader. She says she fell in love with this work her sophomore year when she took a class called ‘Social Gerontology’ with professor Brenda Sanders.
“Kallie excelled in her student-athlete role. She was able to balance her athletic responsibilities, stay on top of her course work while doing well on it, and to complete her service learning hours required for the course. No easy feat!” says Sanders.
McKown was recruited to the volleyball team at the College by Coach Kepner in 2010. She played all four years and was setter of the year in 2013. Her schedule was packed with practice and games, but she made time to volunteer as a driver for people with disabilities and the elderly while she was a student in Sanders’ class. It was her job to drive them to and from doctor’s appointments or to the grocery store, a task she found very rewarding.
“People don’t realize how important these simple acts are to create a feeling of autonomy,” she says. “For the elderly, the inability to drive is a physical mark of aging, which is psychologically draining. I learned a lot from those experiences and knew I wanted a career in social work.”
After graduation from the College, McKown returned home to Utah and began to work her way up, from the front desk all the way to the associate director of the Homeless Resource Center in Salt Lake City. The shelter she manages can accommodate 160 men and 40 women, but she often has to turn people away. During the pandemic, the need for shelter has increased and McKown has had to draw on her endurance, a skill that served her well on the volleyball team, to feed, clothe and house the less fortunate. She hopes, when this is all over, to expend some of her energy on the volleyball court.
“One day, I would love to move back to the south and continue to work in the service of vulnerable communities,” says McKown.