East Cooper Newcomers Club welcomes Susan Beckham Zurenda in November luncheon

The East Cooper Newcomers Club (ECNC) is excited to welcome award-winning author Susan Beckham Zurenda to the November Luncheon.
ECNC has teamed with Snee Farm Country Club to host a safe socially distanced luncheon following strict safety guidelines from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18 featuring the author discussing her new novel “Bells For Eli”. The luncheon is open to members and guests; registration is required with the cost of the luncheon $25. For more information please check the ECNC website: ecnewcomers.com or email info@ecnewcomers.com.
“Bells For Eli” is a lyrical and tender exploration of the relationship between cousins drawn together through tragedy in a love forbidden by social constraints and a family whose secrets must stay hidden. Susan masterfully transports readers into a small Southern town where quiet, ordinary life becomes extraordinary. In this compelling coming of age story, culture, family, friends, bullies, and lovers propel two young people to unite to guard each other in a world where love, hope, and connectedness ultimately triumph.
Susan Beckham Zurenda has won numerous awards for her fiction, including being two-time winner of the South Carolina Fiction Project, winner of the Alabama Conclave First Novel Chapter Contest, the Southern Writers Symposium Emerging Writers Fiction Contest, and the Porter Fleming Writing Competition. She has published stories and essays in numerous literary magazines.
East Cooper Newcomers Club (ECNC) welcomes women of all ages living in the Low Country, from new residents wanting to connect, to seasoned residents who are looking for ways to enrich their lives. For information on the luncheon or ECNC please email info@ecnewcomers.com.