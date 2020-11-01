Daniel Island Rotary club is just ducky - and raised $105,000

As the Daniel Island Rotary Club’s Ducks are in quarantine and good news in the year 2020 has been hard to come by. But their fundraiser has been a huge success thanks to the support of generous contributions made by businesses and individuals.
The Daniel Island Rotary Club met their goal and raised over $105,000! Rotarians reached out to their network of friends, family and business contacts seeking their support for this 100% run volunteer event. As extra motivation, Committee Chair, George Roberts dared members in a competition to see if they could outraise the amount raised by a Duck Race held in Alaska this year which was over $104,000.
Funds raised from this event will support Charleston area nonprofits and Rotary service projects focused on our community’s most critical issues such health and wellness, hunger and nutrition, housing and shelter, children and families, and education and literacy. Because of the generosity of so many individuals, the Daniel Island Rotary Club is able to help COVID-focused charities including: ECCO, East Cooper Meals on Wheels, Feed the Need Charleston, Halos and the Humanities Foundation.
Your contribution to the success of this event is appreciated, and the Daniel Island Rotary Club looks forward to returning in June, 2021 for a successful Duck Race.