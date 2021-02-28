Middleton Place Foundation announces exhibition opening

Middleton Place Foundation announced that Middleton Place National Historic Landmark and the Edmondston-Alston House in downtown Charleston has jointly mounted a special exhibition of works by Alice Ravenel Huger Smith in connection with the March 1 launch of the book Alice: Alice Ravenel Huger Smith, Charleston Renaissance Artist.
Alice Smith was a leading artist in the movement that sparked economic revival and historic preservation in Charleston in the decades between the two world wars. The book and the exhibition provide unique insights into Alice as an author, illustrator, printmaker, painter, teacher, and historian from the perspective of her family and close friend.
The exhibition runs from March 1 through January 10, 2022. The special exhibits allow the public the opportunity to view rarely seen works from private collections and the Gibbes Museum of Art. The exhibit is included in the price of admission to the house museums.
Born in 1876, Alice Smith was descended from Henry Middleton, who established Middleton Place, and his son Arthur Middleton, a signer of the Declaration of Independence.
As an artist, the Lowcountry’s natural environment was a strong pull for Smith, who on a Sunday stroll once walked the 17 miles from Charleston to Middleton Place with her father. Smith referred to Middleton Place as “a jewel thrown down in the green woods,” and her vivid depictions of the magnificent oaks and gardens, rice fields and lakes, and Ashley River vistas are among the works that are featured in the book and will be on display in the exhibits.
“The exhibition provides the Foundation an opportunity to continue its mission to educate and engage in conversations about our complicated history,” said Tracey Todd, Middleton Place Foundation President and CEO. “Alice Smith was once quoted as saying ‘Open the windows of your mind to let in the fresh air.’ Alice gives us an opportunity to learn more about ourselves and each other through the exploration of our shared history.”