SC Attorney General's office collects $56M for taxpayers

U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina collected over $56 million in criminal, civil and asset forfeiture actions in Fiscal Year 2020.
The office collected $53,839,927 in criminal and civil actions. Of this amount, $49,000,580 was collected in civil actions and $4,839,347 was collected in criminal actions.
Working with partner agencies and divisions, the office also collected $2,544,402 in asset forfeiture actions in FY 2020. Forfeited assets deposited into the Department of Justice Assets Forfeiture Fund are used to restore funds to crime victims and for a variety of law enforcement purposes.
“I am extremely proud of the hard work of the consummate professionals in our U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “From our team’s work, we have been able to collect over $56 million this year – money that allows us to protect South Carolinians, seek justice for victims of crime, and seek harsh punishment for criminals.”
The U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, along with the department’s litigating divisions, are responsible for enforcing and collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the U.S. and criminal debts owed to federal crime victims. The law requires defendants to pay restitution to victims of certain federal crimes who have suffered a physical injury or financial loss. While restitution is paid to the victim, criminal fines and felony assessments are paid to the department’s Crime Victims Fund, which distributes the funds collected to federal and state victim compensation and victim assistance programs.
As a whole, the Justice Department collected more than $15.9 billion in civil and criminal actions in FY 2020. This amount represents more than five times the approximately $3.2 billion appropriated budget for the 94 U.S. Attorneys’ offices and the main litigating divisions of the Justice Department combined in that same period.
The total includes all monies collected through Justice Department-led enforcement actions and negotiated civil settlements. It includes more than $13.5 billion in payments made directly to the Justice Department, and more than $2.4 billion in indirect payments made to other federal agencies, states and other designated recipients.