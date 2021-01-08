Police Blotter: Colorful language isn't appreciated; lost in Mount Pleasant

”Colorful” language on Coleman Road
A police officer was notified about an intoxicated man walking along the sidewalk on Coleman Road yelling at the passing cars. As the officer passed Moultrie Plaza he saw the man crossing the intersection at Simmons Street. The officer parked his car to observe the man and watched as he stumbled toward the road while yelling profanities.
The man was ordered to stop walking and the officer attempted to speak with him. The man continued walking toward a BP gas station, so the officer notified dispatch that the man was uncooperative. The man was yelling “f**k you” multiple times and continued walking. The officer asked the man to stop walking and his answer was “No. I’m not going to stop walking, f**k you.” Then he continued to yell profanities after the officer told him to stop cursing in public.
Another officer arrived and it was decided to detain the man. The man was ordered to stop walking and place his hands behind his back, but the man continued walking and said, “f**k you.” The officer then grabbed the man’s left wrist and used a straight arm bar takedown technique to make the arrest. Once the man was handcuffed he was read his Miranda rights.
The second officer requested EMS because the man’s hand had a cut on it and was dripping blood and he complained his wrists hurt due to the handcuffs. After adjusting his handcuffs the man continued cursing while the officers attempted to calm him down. EMS arrived but the man refused treatment and said he didn’t want their help.
The man was told he was being taken to the jail and needed to get into the back of the patrol car. This time the man passively resisted and refused to get into the car. He was then placed into the back of the patrol car but refused to put his legs fully inside. The officer placed leg irons on the man. He continued to passively resist by keeping his legs outside of the patrol car.
The second officer called for the transport van to take the man to East Cooper Medical Center for medical clearance.
The man had a backpack with clothing in it and a blue cup with ice and clear liquid. The man told the police it was vodka and water. The backpack was submitted into evidence, with the cup. The man was charged with disorderly conduct and drinking in a public place and given a court date.
Isn’t this Awendaw?
Police were called to Oak Haven Subdivision late at night about a man screaming and cursing in a back yard. A person in the neighborhood had called and when officers arrived said they did not know who the man was. Officers spoke with the man who police said was clearly under the influence of some substance. The man said he had been drinking earlier in the day. The officer asked how he had cut his chin, lost his shirt and why was he yelling at strangers late at night. The man told the officer that he lived at the home he was outside of and that he believed he was in Awendaw.
The officers told him he was in Mount Pleasant and the man’s response was that he couldn’t believe they would say that to him. He repeated that response again when asked about other strange aspects of the situation.
Because the man had been screaming profanities he was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct. He was transferred by EMS to East Cooper Medical Center to have his cut treated, then was taken to the Charleston County Detention Center without incident.
Because of his injury and that he was so far from his residence, he was asked if he had been driving. He told police he had been driving his truck. The information about the truck was found using SC DMV, but the truck could not be located near the incident location. Charleston County police were asked to see if the vehicle was at his home in Awendaw, but it could not be found there either.
The next day the officer was called back to the incident location and retrieved a set of keys and a flannel shirt from the backyard near a pond. Those items were submitted into evidence as found property.