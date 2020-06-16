Town of Mount Pleasant reminds citizens to follow CDC guidelines

As COVID-19 cases rapidly increase through the Lowcountry, the Town of Mount Pleasant reminds residents, visitors and businesses to follow the CDC’s guidelines. Rapidly growing medical evidence shows that the use of face masks along with social distancing can greatly reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
“I strongly urge the use of facial coverings,” said Mayor, Will Haynie. “We must do everything in our power to slow the spread of this disease and stop this recent surge. I have been working diligently on the One Region Task Force to get businesses reopened and operating safely. It is sad to see some recent closures and the resultant quarantines caused by staff members testing positive. We must all commit to wearing face masks in public spaces like retail, grocery stores, and restaurants; if we all wear them, the likelihood of spread is greatly decreased. Face mask use, for the foreseeable future, is going to be an important part of our culture here in Mount Pleasant.”
The Town encourages citizens, visitors, and businesses to continue to observe the CDC’s guidance:
- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds
- Clean and then disinfect frequently used surfaces
- Stay home if you’re sick
- Avoid touching your face
- Wear cloth face coverings in public
- Practice social distancing
For more information, visit CDC.gov.