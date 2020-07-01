Sullivan's Island requiring masks in certain areas, cancels July 4 parade

Sullivan's Island has followed in line with East Cooper municipalities in mandating masks to be worn in public areas. On Wednesday, July 1 Sullivan's Island Town Council passed an ordinance requiring individuals to wear face coverings in certain public spaces and retail and foodservice establishments, effective immediately.
The vote came a day after a record high of coronavirus cases reported Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control of 1,741 cases statewide, with 375 new cases in Charleston County.
During the special meeting, the council agreed to cancel their Fourth of July golf cart parade scheduled for Saturday morning.
Council unanimously passed Emergency Ordinance 2020-13 which is effective immediately. The ordinance mandates facecoverings securely cover a person's nose and mouth in the following circumstances:
- In any establishment on Sullivan's Island; including foodservice establishments, commercial stores, retail stores doctors offices, pharmacies, laundromats, alcoholic beverage stores, island owned property and property accessible by the public.
- while interacting with people in or on outdoor spaces, including but not limited to parks, playgrounds, fields, tennis, basketball and paddleball courts, beach access paths, curbside pickup, delivery, service calls and waiting for entry into an establishment unless they can and do maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from other persons
- All retail establishments and other establishments shall require staff to wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and areas in which interactions with other staff are likely in which social distancing of at least 6 feet cannot be observed
- All foodservice establishments shall require staff who interacts with customers (including, without limitation, delivery personnel) to wear facecoverings while working
The council determined they would not extend the ordinance onto the beach, but encourage beachgoers to maintain safe social distancing.
Exemptions:
- For those who cannot wear a face covering due to a documented medical or behavioral condition
- For children under 2 years old, provided that adults accompanying children ages 2-10 shall use reasonable efforts to cause those children to wear facecoverings while patronizing an establishment
- Patrons of foodservice establishments only while seated
- In private, individual offices
- When complying with directions of law enforcement officers
- In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services such as the receipt of dental services, medical treatment or while swimming
- While exclusively with members of a family or the same household, and no person other than such family or household is within 6 feet
Individuals that fail to wear a face covering when required can be fined up to $100 for violations.
View mask regulations for Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms and more information on community updates regarding COVID-19, click here.