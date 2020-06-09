Need for blood donations rises as hospital demand increases

Over the past few weeks, the hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30% amid the rapidly changing and complex health crisis. The American Red Cross Palmetto SC Region is hard at work attempting to book the 3,700 appointments for blood donations that need to be filled through June 15.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many elective surgeries and patient treatments were placed on pause. Now as these types of procedures and hospital treatments pick back up -- so will the need for blood.
“We're trying to prevent another blood shortage. It was a very serious situation at the end of February beginning of March, when COVID-19 really began hitting South Carolina hard,” said Director of Communications for American Red Cross Palmetto SC Region, Ben Williamson.
He explained that when everything was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many blood drives were canceled and the number of people donating blood decreased. In order to prevent a shortage, American Red Cross is encouraging anyone capable of giving blood to consider making an appointment. Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of Red Cross Blood Services said blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients that have needed lifesaving transfusions during the pandemic.
“Patients continue to depend on donors each and every day. The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer,” Sullivan said.
Williamson shared that there have been hundreds of blood drives canceled over the past three months in South Carolina.
“I think the overarching kind of idea behind the need for blood is that we can’t stockpile it. It is not money in a bank; we can't collect a ton of it and then save it for two months or three months from now. It is a constant need. It has a shelf life, so we constantly have to have people coming out and donating,” Williamson said.
Red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation, plasma within seven days and platelets within just five days. The American Red Cross ensures these supplies are replenished for area hospitals, including MUSC. Williamson encouraged donors if they are able to consider giving plasma and platelets, in addition to donating red blood cells, to help patients.
Jerry Squires MD, Medical Director Transfusion Service at MUSC shared that typically one blood donor can impact two or more individuals with their red blood cells, plasma and platelets.
“Quite frankly, in a word, they (blood donors) are heroes. We couldn't accomplish our mission here at MUSC, or most hospitals for that matter, unless we had blood for transfusion,” Squires said. “It makes surgeries possible, makes transplants possible, it makes treating patients who have Sickle Cell Disease possible and on and on and on.”
Donating blood is considered an essential service, so appointments were able to resume through recent Stay At Home orders. Squires and Williamson were both surprised at the number of people that continued to donate throughout the pandemic. Now as individuals resume scheduling elective and medical procedures they postponed over the past few months, the need for blood will increase.
“We talk about elective surgeries that pick back up but the need (for blood) is never stopping. Car crashes happen, mothers are having children, there are cancer patients that need more transfusions; all of these things haven’t stopped because of the pandemic. That need is still there and they have to have this for survival,” Williamson shared.
He expressed the importance for realization that blood is a perishable product.
“If you've given over the past couple months consider giving again because we have to keep that supply up,” Williamson said.
Squires explained that the summer months are always harder for blood centers to collect blood. He noted that in the fall and winter, they are able to collect blood easily at high schools and colleges, but now it’s important to keep the need for blood in front of people’s eyes.
He went on to emphasize that blood centers are already extremely cautious, but now they are making even more efforts to ensure donors' safety from spreading the coronavirus with cleanliness and social distancing protocols.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center is following the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Williamson shared at Red Cross drives, they are providing hand sanitizer to donors, they are routinely disinfecting and deep cleaning all surfaces and they are staggering appointments to create a safe environment for donors.
To encourage blood donors to set appointments, anyone who gives through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon gift Card via email from Red Cross and Amazon. Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
“There's no end date to this (COVID-19). So, the need for blood is so important and I just want people to realize that it's considered essential and that we keep it as safe as possible,” he said. “There is still, in the entire world, no known evidence or proof that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusions.”
At this time, American Red Cross is not doing antibody tests on individual blood donors. Instead Williamson shared they’re working blood collection organizations across the country and the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to collect and identify individuals that have successfully recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma. This plasma is then tested for antibodies. For more information visit Redcrossblood.org/plasma4COVID.
Williamson looks forward to more donors filling the rising number of appointments needed to book this month and Squires looks forward to using the blood for lifesaving transfusions at MUSC.
“Without those people who are willing to go to a blood drive and spend an hour to donate; there's somebody's surgery that's not going to happen. And who knows, it could be a relative, it could be a family member; but we’ve got to keep donating,” Squires said.