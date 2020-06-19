Mount Pleasant Municipal Court to remain closed through June 23 after COVID exposure

Due to a COVID-19 exposure to a staff member at Mount Pleasant Town Hall, court was canceled on Thursday, June 18 to thoroughly clean and sanitize the facility. To allow time from proper contact tracing in order to provide proper safety to staff and citizens, the Mount Pleasant Municipal Court will remain closed through Tuesday, June 23. The court will contact all affected parties for rescheduling.
Officials at Mount Pleasant Town Hall implemented safety precautions in accordance with CDC guidance including the required use of face masks, protective plexi-glass barriers, limited face-to-face interaction and regular cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces. These safety precautions will remain in place. For the safety of citizens and staff, town employees not required to be onsite will be teleworking until further notice.