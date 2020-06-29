Mount Pleasant mandates face masks at select establishments, effective July 1

Mount Pleasant has joined neighboring municipalities in mandating that face masks be worn in certain public spaces, effective at noon on Wednesday. Just three days prior to the celebration of Independence Day.
On Monday afternoon, Mount Pleasant Town Council met for an emergency special council meeting that would consider requiring face covering in "certain circumstances." Council voted in favor 6-2, two-thirds majority, to pass Ordinance 20037.
Councilmember Brenda Corley was not present for the vote. Council explained the reasoning for Corley's absence was due to showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Prior to taking a roll call for the vote, council discussed the 24-hour public notice of such emergency ordinances. Councilmember Gary Santos addressed council's timeliness as to why he couldn't be in attendance at last Friday's meeting, which ended up being council's reasoning for rescheduling for Monday despite having a confirmed quorum.
Starting July 1, the ordinance will remain in effect for a period of 61 days, unless otherwise terminated by council. The following stipulations are required to be upheld according to the town's emergency order:
- All persons entering a grocery store, pharmacy, town building or indoor town facility must wear a face covering while inside the establishment.
However, the business shall not have the responsibility of enforcing this requirement, but shall post signage at all entrances informing patrons of the store requirements.
Exemptions
- Any person who is unable to safely wear a face mask covering due to age, an underlying health condition or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others is exempt
- No person shall be required to disclose the nature of any health condition in order to qualify for the medical exemption
- All persons whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering
- Any person in a private or individual office
- In settings where it is not feasible to wear a face covering including persons receiving oral health services, swimming or engaging in athletic activities
- Police officers, fire fighters and other first responders when not practical or engaged in a public safety matter of an emergency nature
All persons ages 12 or older shall be required to wear face coverings while in required areas.
A person in violation of the ordinance shall be subject to a fine no more than $25. A business who fails to comply shall be punished by a fine of up to $100.
In addition, council unanimously passed a resolution that encouraged residents and visitors to wear face coverings "everywhere."