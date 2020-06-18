Mount Pleasant Court closes after COVID exposure

Due to a COVID-19 exposure to a staff member at Mount Pleasant Town Hall, court is canceled on Thursday, June 18 to thoroughly clean and sanitize the facility. The Mount Pleasant court will contact all affected parties for rescheduling.
Officials at Town Hall have implemented safety precautions in accordance with CDC guidance including the required use of face masks, protective plexi-glass barriers, limited face-to-face interaction, and regular cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces. For the safety of citizens and staff, town employees not required to be onsite will be teleworking until further notice.