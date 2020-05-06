Mayor Will Haynie issues new proclamation to align with Gov. McMaster’s most recent executive orders

On Friday, May 1, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued two new Executive Orders. Executive Order 2020-30 rescinding restrictions on short term rentals. His second order, 2020-31, modified the prior Home or Work order and authorized outdoor dining services.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie issued a new emergency proclamation on May 5 to provide for consistency with McMaster’s most recent orders regarding short term rentals and outdoor dining. The new proclamation also adopts McMaster's modifications to the “Home or Work” order while maintaining all previous provisions regarding social distancing, prohibitions of gathering and the use of public facilities.