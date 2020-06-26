IOP to enforce face masks at indoor food and retail spots, effective July 1

Isle of Palms is the first municipality in the East Cooper to require face coverings in public spaces. Masks will be made mandatory in indoor food and retail establishments, effective July 1.
Friday afternoon, city council convened to vote on Emergency Ordinance 2020-10. The motion passed in favor 6-2 of mandating face masks for customers and employees in the following food and retail locations:
Food
- All in-dining, delivery or takeout establishments
Retail
- Grocery stores
- Convenience stores
- Pharmacies
- Alcoholic beverage stores
- Laundromats
- Furniture stores
Exceptions to the ordinance include outdoor food and retail establishments, greensapces like parks and open areas like the beach that are not enclosed and social distancing is safely achievable. The following is a list of exclusions:
- Individuals with religious beliefs, medical or behavioral conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask.
- Settings where wearing a masking is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering such as dental services or swimming.
- Families who are exclusively together and having been living in the same house are not required to wear masks.
Council agreed that children ages 2-10 need to take reasonable efforts to wear face coverings. Persons older are required to comply to the ordinance.
In related news, the City of Charleston passed a mask ordinance 8-1 on Thursday night, requiring face coverings for public indoor spaces, commercial transportation or crowded areas, effective July 1. Goose Creek rejected their proposal 4-3 on Thursday night.
Mount Pleasant was scheduled to meet Friday afternoon to address face mask requirements; however, the meeting was postponed due to lack of a full council despite having a confirmed quorum. The rescheduled date has yet to be announced.
Cities such as Greenville and Columbia have enacted similar ordinances. Gov. Henry McMaster has not taken any action on mandating face coverings statewide at this time.
