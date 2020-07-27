Fetter Health Care Network offers free COVID-19 testing clinics

Fetter Health Care Network (Fetter) has announced new updates to its mobile COVID-19 testing clinic schedule in Charleston County. In recognizing the need for expanded testing throughout the Lowcountry, Fetter continues its partnership with Charleston County municipalities to offer new testing events for the week of July 27, 2020.
Fetter’s testing clinics rotate to different locations throughout the week based on the schedule below. Individuals are simply asked to arrive at their preferred testing clinic location to receive an onsite provider screening and then a COVID-19 test.
Fetter Health Care Network mobile COVID-19 testing schedule
- 7/27 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. West Ashley High School 4060 West Wildcat Blvd., Charleston, SC 29414
- 7/28 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Jennie Moore Elementary School 2725 Bulrush Basket Ln., Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
- 7/30 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. North Charleston School of the Arts 5109 W. Enterprise St., North Charleston, SC 29405
In an effort to streamline patient registration, all patient registration will take place as individuals arrive at the clinic. Individuals are welcome to visit FetterCovid19Screening.org to print the registration form prior to arrival. Fetter offers both walk-up and drive-up testing at its mobile clinics.
“Each week, our team is working diligently to meet the needs of our community and better serve individuals in need of testing,” said Aretha R. Jones-Powers, CEO of Fetter. “As a community health center, our mission is to offer accessible health care to everyone and our COVID-19 testing clinics have been carrying out that mission since March of this year.”
Individuals who have a known exposure to COVID-19 or are experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms can visit FetterCovid19Screening.org for more information. Due to an increased volume of tests being administered, patients are asked to be prepared to wait two to three hours for services and to employ social distancing and wear a face covering while waiting for testing.
Currently, tests are given with no out-of-pocket cost to patients. All insurance providers in South Carolina are covering the cost of COVID-19 testing. Patient insurance information will be processed in order to complete testing. No co-pays or deductibles are being charged. All patients will be served.