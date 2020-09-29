Charleston County and Fetter Health Care to offer COVID-19 testing in October

Charleston County Government, the City of North Charleston, and Fetter Health Care Network will continue to offer a fixed COVID-19 testing site at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, located at 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston 29418.
The site will offer drive-thru and walk-up testing options and there will be no prescreening for this testing location. Citizens are asked to wear face coverings, practice safe social distancing, and use the Montague Avenue entrance for testing.
Testing will occur every Tuesday in October:
- Oct. 6: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Oct. 13: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Oct. 20: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Oct. 27: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Currently, all insurance providers in South Carolina are covering the cost of COVID-19 testing. Patient insurance information will be processed, in order to complete testing. No co-pays or deductibles are being charged. All patients will be served regardless of their ability to pay.
About Fetter Health Care Network
Fetter Health Care Network is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) chartered as a 501c3 non-profit in the State of South Carolina in 1975. They provide comprehensive services for insured, uninsured and underserved residents in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester Counties. Today, Fetter Health Care Network has 24 different sites which includes a mobile dental unit, medical laboratories, and pharmacies.