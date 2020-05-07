CCPL launches new one-stop-shop for useful public resources

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our economy has ground to a halt. Thousands of jobs have been lost, small businesses shut down and more. Even though physical branches are closed, the Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) wants you to know that we're here to help. CCPL has launched an online one-stop-shop full of useful resources for everything ranging from small businesses and job hunting, to financial support and legal assistance, and more.
“One of the main goals of public libraries is to assist the community, especially during difficult times like these,” said CCPL executive director Angela Craig. “Providing these resources lets us reach out a helping hand to the public, even though our physical branches remain closed.”
The new section of CCPL’s website, ccpl.org/letushelp, includes a variety of useful resources, information, links and more, and continues to grow every day. Some topics include:
- Workforce Services (e.g. resume assistance, accessing unemployment resources, etc.)
- Small Businesses
- Financial Support
- Food Resources
- Internet Access
- Legal Assistance
The site also features a weekly workforce development blog that touches on a variety of useful topics. New blogs are posted each Wednesday, or as new important information becomes available.
Can't find what you need on the site? You can still give CCPL a call at 843-805-6930 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday). Simply leave a message and a librarian will return your call.
In addition to the phone service, you can also connect directly with a librarian on CCPL’s website via chat, text and email (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.), or message CCPL on Facebook (@chascolibrary).
For more information on these services as well as other CCPL digital resources, virtual programs and more, visit ccpl.org or connect with the library on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.