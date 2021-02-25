Antibody Infusion Clinic treats high risk children and young adults with COVID-19

Coastal Pediatric Associates recently announced the opening of the Antibody Infusion Clinic for high risk, medically complex children and young adults ages 12 and older who test positive for COVID-19, but do not meet the criteria for hospitalization.
Parents can request their provider refer them for treatment if they meet the outlined criteria listed below.
“Continuing to be present in the community for our families as the COVID-19 virus evolves is a priority for our practice,” says Elizabeth J. Kirlis, MD, FAAP, Partner and Laboratory Director for Coastal Pediatric Associates. “As always, we keep our high risk children and young adults at the forefront of our prevention and treatment eﬀorts. The Antibody Infusion Clinic is a breakthrough treatment for those at risk with the virus.”
Bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody currently under Emergency Use Authorization approval, has reduced COVID-19-related hospitalization and emergency room visits in clinical trials for patients at high risk for disease progression.
“The infusion is designed to mimic the immune system’s ability to ﬁght oﬀ the SARS CoV2 virus and block its ability to attach and enter human cells,” explains Dr. Kirlis. “Coupled with our CPA Research COVID trials and continued rapid and PCR testing diligence, the Infusion Antibody Clinic further contributes to the health and wellbeing of all of our children and their families.”
Bamlanivimab eligibility criteria:
- Ages 12 and older
- Minimum weight – 88lb (40kg)
Meets one of the following high risk criteria:
- BMI >85%
- Heart disease
- Sickle Cell disease
- Developmental condition, such as cerebral palsy
The practices' Nurse Triage team will be managing questions about appropriateness for the treatment and assisting with the scheduling process. Please call the main CPA number, 843.573.2535, and choose option 6.