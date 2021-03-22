Horticulture Hotline: Good time to work on daffodils and finish pruning roses

Wow, what a year it has been!
Last year about this time, I was listening to the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament while driving through the Lowcountry doing my Possum job, and the announcers kept saying Florida State was on the floor warming up and Clemson was not coming out of the locker room.
Next thing I know they cancelled the game.
Chickens across the nation let out a sigh of relief, knowing their wings would be spared in a year with no March basketball tournament and other sports cancelled.
At Possum’s we began selling hand sanitizer and masks – crazy!
When did you know the pandemic had truly hit? Where were you?
Now on to our yards and gardens.
Daffodils for the most part bloom very early. Remember to leave their foliage, so it can collect sunlight and replenish the bulb for next year.
A tablespoon of 04-04-04 will help you have bigger blooms next year. If all you had was a big group of green foliage this year, consider dividing the bulbs this fall after the bulb has been replenished by the green foliage. Mark where the bulbs are now so you know where to dig.
Here is a basic hybrid mix of some things you should be doing in the rose garden (and in some other beds).
- Pruning the roses should be complete by now.
- Sanitation (mainly after black spot) on the ground can be achieved through a lime/sulfur mix sprayed on the ground (be careful of new young foliage – a lot easier) or replacing of all the mulch (lots of work and removing some good organic matter).
- Top dress bed with Nature’s Blend (contains composted cotton burrs and cattle manure, humate and alfalfa meal) at one inch (a one cubic foot bag should cover 12 square feet). Keep three inches away from main rose stem and spread it out beyond drip line.
These are general fertilizer recommendations – for best results test the soil.
- 17-00-0 half-a-cup per bush.
ProMag slow and fast release
- magnesium at ¼ cup per bush.
- SeaHume granular applied at a cup per bush.
Begin spraying new foliage for black spot. Propiconazole (systemic) and Mancozeb (contact) are two good products to start with.
Spray fish/seaweed blend and SeaHume every three weeks.
If you have not had time to get your pre-emergent weed control out for summer annual weeds, do not delay any longer. With all the rain we had this winter, using Intice Perimeter around the foundation of your yard to keep roaches out is a good idea. Fertilize those shrubs and trees now with 17-00-09 unless you have a soil test that tells you to spread something else.
Don’t forget to measure your yard! Always read, understand and follow product label.