Concerns about the column on MAP assessments and the NWEA

I wanted to share some concerns about the column called “Teacher to Parent” that published in your Oct. 21 edition. First, I want to share that I work for the organization that is the topic of Jody Stalling’s column.
I value diverse perspectives and I also value ethical writing and reporting, which I would argue, starts with properly citing sources of quotes. This column did not do that and took some quotes out of context to imply something that could be misrepresented. For example, he states … “At a time of increasing violence toward the police, NWEA shares divisive ideas about law enforcement, with one resource asserting that whites have been “socialized to think that police ‘protect and serve’,” that the police should be defunded, and that “many white people, especially white men, are raised with the idea that calling the police is heroic.’” This is from an article by author Courtney Martin written for the Bold Italic newsletter. Reading her full article provides more context than the short statements Mr. Stallings pulled for his column and in many cases she makes the opposite point.
At the very least, the quotes he shares should be properly attributed to the rightful authors who made those statements so that your readers can explore further to understand the viewpoints of those who shared them. It’s also important so that attribution to those statements are not given (intentionally or unintentionally) to the wrong source. Here’s another example, he states this quote: “The liberation of all oppressed peoples necessitates the destruction of the political-economic systems of capitalism and imperialism as well as patriarchy,” which are the words of the Combahee River Collective and taken from their statement.
My second concern is the lack of clarity that the writer is sharing an opinion and is not an expert on this topic: MAP Growth assessments. They are his views and again he doesn’t cite sources for his information. As a reader, not knowing the source of the information should immediately raise alarms and question the credibility of the writer and the publication that cleared the column for publishing.
Simona Beattie
Sr Manager, Public Relations
Corporate Communications
NWEA