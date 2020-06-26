Zaxby’s Raises more than $15,000 for Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy

Zaxby’s hosted a fundraiser this spring at 11 Charleston restaurant locations to benefit Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy.
Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy’s mission is to be a light in the depth of pain and a hope in the day to day for first responders, individuals, and the community.
Through the generosity of consistent supporters like Zaxby’s, people are not alone in the depth of pain. There is hope in the day to day. Already this year, nearly 20,000 people in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties have been served.
“The Zaxby’s brand is all about enriching lives and giving back,” said Charleston Zaxby’s licensee Tripp Clayton. Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy is grateful for Zaxby’s commitment to give back to our community and their support of Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy.
“Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy is grateful for Zaxby’s generosity and helping to ensure that first responders, individuals, and the community alike receive essential care and support. A chaplain’s service is important in the day to day and essential in the depth of pain. Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy is committed to serving all members of our community through an increased presence at police roll calls, community gatherings, and continued one on one support (in person and virtual) in the midst of and following a traumatic loss to homicide, suicide, fire/traffic fatalities, and other unexpected deaths.”
If you missed the fundraiser, you can always donate to Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy by visiting: www.CoastalCrisisChaplain.org/donate.