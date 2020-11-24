Young artists invited to apply for the SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities

Artistically talented students in grades 6-11 can now apply to the SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities’ summer programs and tuition-free, residential high school for the 2021-2022 school year. All South Carolina residents are eligible and can apply online at SCGSAH.org.
“We want every parent who has an artistic child to know about the transformative opportunities that the Governor’s School offers them,” said Cedric Adderley, school president. “We’re hosting numerous virtual events throughout the fall for families to learn more about our programs and the life-long benefits of our pre-professional training.”
The Governor’s School is hosting a continuous series of virtual information sessions each week. They have also teamed up with the SC Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics and the new Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe for several Endless Opportunities events for those who wish to learn about the offerings from all three Governor’s Schools.
Located in downtown Greenville, the Governor’s School offers pre-professional training in creative writing, dance, drama, music, and visual arts. Students attend from all over the state to learn from established, practicing artists in an environment that provides the resources needed to hone their artistic abilities including specialized arts studios, state-of-the-art performance halls, a world-class library and dedicated rehearsal spaces.
Governor’s School graduates attend the nation’s top colleges, universities and conservatories, and many students receive arts and academic scholarships.
The Residential High School program has been nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report, The Washington Post, The Daily Beast and Niche. The Palmetto Gold award-winning high school consistently ranks above state and national averages for SAT and ACT scores and had a 99 percent graduation and college acceptance rate for the 2019-2020 school year. The reviews and rankings site Niche.com ranked the Governor’s School the third “Best College Prep High School” and the fourth “Best Public High School” in South Carolina.
“About half of our graduates continue to pursue their arts discipline in college and as a career,” said Adderley. “The other half choose collegiate studies in education, business, medicine, technology and other fields where they are very successful because of the discipline and life skills they learned from their experience at the Governor’s School,” said Adderley.
The Governor’s School also offers summer programs that provide younger students the opportunity to immerse themselves in their artistic passion while learning from practicing artists.
Interested individuals can learn more about the upcoming admissions events, arts programs, and application process at www.SCGSAH.org.