World Breastfeeding Week 2020 celebrated Aug. 1-7

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that only one in four infants are exclusively breastfed as recommended by the time they are six months old. It is reported that 60% of mothers do not breastfeed for as long as they intend to. The following factors are some of the topics suspected to influence how long a mother breastfeeds her baby:
- Issues with lactation and latching
- Cultural norms and/or lack of family support
- Concerns about infant nutrition and weight
The theme of World Breastfeeding Week 2020 is “Support breastfeeding for a healthier planet.”
This information was provided by East Cooper Medical Center.