Wofford College announces Fall 2020 Dean's List

Dr. Michael J. Sosulski, provost of Wofford College, announced the Dean's List students for the Fall 2020 semester.
The following students from Mount Pleasant who were named the Dean’s List at Wofford College are:
Nicholas Vincente Ackard, Lauren Elizabeth Adams, Harriet Virginia Barr, Paul Patrick Joseph Burns, Rowan Haley Burns, Darby Lynn Carpenter, Adela Carpenter Coffey, Grace H Cutter, Eva Catherine Dailey, Elizabeth Ashley Diggle, Megan Elizabeth Fleming, Ellen Darby Fletcher, Luke Alexander Freudenheim, Samuel Lawrence Friedrich, Alice Austin Givens, Jillian Rebecca Hethcox, Bailey Reed Hillen, Megan Elizabeth Knight, Abby Grace Landfried, Karen Elizabeth Majewski, Allie Elizabeth Newman, Amita Amrutlal Patel, Jaxen Winton Rogers, Cameron Reid Shippee, Anna Caroline Turner, Caroline Kelly Walters, Lawson Anne Walters, Claudia Pearl White, Lexi Dorothea Widenhouse.
The following students from Daniel Island who were named the Dean’s List at Wofford College are:
Landon Christopher Nutt, Emerson Leigh Siegan, Abigail Layne Sutterlin, Jenna Renee Vroman.
Additionally, Noel Alyssa Tufts of Charleston was also named to the Dean’s List.
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, S.C. It offers 27 major fields of study to a student body of 1,764 undergraduates. Wofford is home to one of the nation's 290 Phi Beta Kappa chapters. The college community enjoys Greek Life as well as 19 NCAA Division I athletics teams.