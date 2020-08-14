Windwood Farm turns into mini water park during annual Summer Carnival

Mount Pleasant, SC (29464)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.