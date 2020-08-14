Windwood Farm turns into mini water park during annual Summer Carnival

The generosity of two local civic groups turned the Windwood Farm campus into a mini water park for the annual Summer Carnival on Sunday, Aug. 9. Twenty-five boys, who call the residential treatment facility home, enjoyed giant inflatable water slides, carnival games and even a snow cone machine.
Typically, volunteers from the Kiwanis Club of Charleston staff the carnival, but due to COVID, volunteers are not able to come on campus. Instead, Kiwanis Club of Charleston made a generous donation and staff put on the annual event. Junior League of Charleston bought lunch from Jersey Mike's for the boys and Windwood team through grant funding.
The boys had a blast sliding down the 19-foot-tall water slide and the giant slip-n-slide. One boy asked, "Can we do this every day?"
Allison Olawsky, Windwood volunteer coordinator said, “We missed the volunteers from Kiwanis Club of Charleston and Junior League, but are so thankful for the support they offered from afar to make sure the boys had their summer carnival.”
Windwood Farm Home for Children, located in Awendaw, includes a Level 3 Group Home, Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility, an on campus school, and many outdoor recreational therapy opportunities. Approximately 75% of the boys age 6 to 16 receiving treatment at Windwood are in state protective custody due to child abuse or neglect. Windwood also offers outpatient therapy services at an Outpatient Clinic in Mount Pleasant. The Windwood Community Based Prevention program helps approximately 500 local families per year who are at risk of having a child placed in protective custody.
To learn more or to support Windwood, visit windwoodfarm.org.