What to do if a baby bird or nest falls from its proper place

Wild Birds Unlimited explains what to do should you find a baby bird that fell from its nest or if a full nest has blown down from a tree.
- Check surrounding bushes and trees to see if the bird's nest is still intact. If the nest is still there, simply put the baby bird right back in it. Seriously... just put it back. The mother bird will be grateful.
- If the nest blew down or fell to the ground, you'll want to collect as much of the nest material from the ground as possible.
- Get a small container the approximate size of the original nest. A small Tupperware container will do. Place the nest material into the container and poke a few holes in the bottom for drainage.
- Secure the nest container high up in the tree closest to where you found the nestling, and gently place the baby bird back into the nest.
- From a distance, watch the nest closely and wait for the mother bird's return.
It is a myth that mother birds abandon baby birds touched by human hands. The mother bird spends a great deal of time and energy into raising her baby, and nature will prompt her to continue to do so until her baby bird can survive on its own.
More times than not a baby bird is better off left alone than with well-meaning people attempting to care for it.
If you truly believe the bird needs human intervention, get in touch with a local, trained bird rehabber.