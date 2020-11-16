Water Mission seeks help for hurricane victims in Central America

Water Mission, a global Christian engineering nonprofit organization that provides safe water, sanitation and hygiene solutions to people in developing countries, is mobilizing their disaster response to Hurricane Eta in Honduras where more than 1.8 million people were affected, including approximately 38,000 displaced people.
Amid what is being recognized as the most active hurricane season yet, Hurricane/Tropical Storm Eta made landfall three separate times, leaving devastation in its wake. Eta reached the upper Florida Keys then moved into the Gulf of Mexico. Torrential downpours blanketed southern Florida on Nov. 9, with 13,000 people reported without electricity, schools closed, and bridges and roads impassable due to extreme flooding.
Before reaching the U.S. coast as a tropical storm, Eta made landfall in Cuba and Central America as a Category 4 hurricane. Guatemala and Honduras were the hardest hit with Eta leaving a trail of death and destruction. Eta dropped rainfall up to 34 inches in certain areas resulting in devastating flooding in the northern regions of Honduras, specifically in the Sula, Congran Hall, and Aguan River Valleys, causing rivers to overflow their banks, and bridges to collapse.
On Nov. 9, it was reported that over 130 people had lost their lives in Central America. According to the Honduras Permanent Contingency Commission, more than 60,000 people were evacuated from their homes, and in Guatemala, many inhabitants in the village of Quejá remain missing due to a landslide.
Water Mission's disaster response is in coordination with the Honduran government and other partners to bring safe water to people in need. They are providing temporary safe water supply points in affected communities; helping to evacuate and relocate displaced people to Internally Displaced People camps; and coordinating shipments of water purification packets.
To donate go to https://bit.ly/32EoLcn.