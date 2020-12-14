Wando’s yearbook earns national recognition

Students who work on Legend, Wando High School’s yearbook, have established a tradition of excellence. That tradition continued as the Warriors learned that the 2020 edition of Legend received multiple honors in the Quill & Scroll Yearbook Excellence Contest, including the Blue and Gold Award for Comprehensive Writing and the Blue and Gold Award for Comprehensive Visuals.
Quill & Scroll is an international scholastic journalism organization, and their Yearbook Excellence Contest judges and exhibits work from yearbooks across the country.
This is the third year in a row Legend earned the prestigious Comprehensive Writing honor. Wando is one of just three schools with an enrollment over 750 to earn this award this year. Legend is also one of three yearbooks to receive the Comprehensive Visuals award in 2020 as well.
“These honors are a testament to the immense talent and unwavering dedication of the Wando yearbook staff,” English teacher and Legend adviser Phillip Caston said. “This particular staff met the final deadline earlier than we ever have, and just one week before the COVID-19 school closure in March, while improving upon previous standards of excellence set by previous staffs. These students placed among some of the top yearbook programs in the nation. We are honored to be included in such prestigious company.”
The following is a list of additional honors earned by the students who were part of the Legend staff last school year:
First Place – Sports Action Photo: Joseph Grech, senior
First Place – Personality Profile: Merritt Redden, graduate; Nathan Fasanaro, graduate; Olivia Potter, senior.
Second Place – Clubs and Organizations: Harper Duffy, junior; Eleanor Bingham, junior; Joseph Grech, senior; and Avery Collier, graduate.
Second Place – Sports: Lauren Guest, junior; Millie Rice, junior; Joseph Grech, senior; Gracie Orr, senior; Brianna Weirick, graduate; and Yesmine Alston, graduate.
Second Place – Student Life Photo: Sarah Browne, senior.
Second Place – Academic Photo: Yesmine Alston, graduate.
Third Place – Academic Photo: Sarah Cote, junior.
Honorable Mention – Personality Profile: Rylee Bogden, senior; Isabelle Turner, junior; and Katie Maxon, graduate.
Honorable Mention – Student Life Photo: Legare Kerrison, graduate.