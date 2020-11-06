Wando Library mourns death of Christine Whipple and honors her life

On October 8, 2020, like in so many other families and communities this year, tragedy and heartbreak came to the Wando Library. Christine Whipple, beloved pillar and institution of our community, lost her life in a car accident. Christy was a lot of things: crafter, gardener, teacher, animal lover, one woman comedy show, book recommender for the ages, but first and foremost in her heart she was a mom and grandmother, to both her blood family and her Wando Library family. “She was like everyone's mom, aunt, grandmother, sister and friend wrapped up into one person.” said co-worker Melanie Carbon.
In the aftermath of losing her it feels like her joy, laughter, kindness, and creativity will vanish in the vacuum of grief her absence has left behind. However, while reflecting on Christy and what she has meant to all those blessed enough to have known her this quote from Edith Wharton came to mind, "There are two ways of spreading light. To be the candle, or the mirror that reflects it." Christy was one of those beautiful souls that was both the generator of overwhelming light and a projector for the best parts of the people around her. We all have the potential to shine brightly; Christy knew that and she worked hard to encourage people to pursue what they are passionate about, but we also capture and reflect the bright lives of those around us. Christy’s kindness hasn’t left just because she has; I see it in how those of us who loved her interact with one another, stepping in to comfort as she would have. Her creativity lives on in the traditions she started and in the wild ideas she helped inspire. Joy lives in the stories she shared, the moments of unbridled laughter that we all remember, and the matchless happiness of helping someone who needs it. A light as beautiful as Christy’s never truly extinguishes; it just changes, shifts, transforms.
To celebrate Christy and all she meant to our community we will be hosting the Annual Thanksgiving Float contest in her honor. The float contest encourages individuals and families to decorate shoe boxes like tiny Macy’s Day Parade floats centered around the theme of their choice. Submissions are limited only by contestants’ imagination and crafting supplies. Submissions will be accepted from November 16th-24th and public voting for first, second, and third place will take place from Nov. 30-Dec. 5. Limited supplies will be available from the library while they last. Call the Wando Mt. Pleasant Library Branch at 843-805-6888 for further details.
Please join us in celebrating the iridescence of Christine Whipple by participating in this event that combines what she was most passionate about, creativity, imagination, storytelling, team work, family.