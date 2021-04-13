VFW hosts pancake breakfast and motorcycle show

American Legion Post 136 is holding a Pancake Breakfast and Abate Motorcycle Club Show on April 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at VFW Post 10624, 1411 Stuart Engals Blvd. in Mount Pleasant.
The breakfast is in a “grab and go” format. Orders should be phoned in to 843-884-0062 with the quantity needed. You’ll receive an order number and pickup time. Arrive at the post parking lot and give the order number to the attendant.
The VFW will have people stationed in the parking lot to bring the orders out. Cash only. Cost is $8 each. Breakfast includes pancakes, syrup, scrambled eggs, bacon and/or sausage, coffee and juice.
There is seating outside and inside Post 10624 where visitors can check out items for sale and enjoy the motorcycles on display in front of the building.