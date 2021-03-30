Veterans honored with handmade 'Quilts of Valor'

Each draped in a quilt that represents comfort and warmth, 17 veterans at the VFW Post 10624 in Mount Pleasant received handmade quilts created by All Saints Quilters.
Quilts of Valor is a national organization that provides quilts for those who honorably served in the military. There are two chapters in the Lowcountry and 13 across the state.
Known as the All Saints Quilters, the group gathers at All Saints Lutheran Church in Mount Pleasant to plan, design and create the quilts.
Lucy Weber, co-president of All Saints Quilters alongside Cindy Draper, said creating the top of the quilt can take between two to 10 days depending on how intricate the design is. The complete process for an individual quilt takes up to a month.
The veterans who received a quilt included Vicken Bezjian, Ronald Bycroft, Lesley Collins, Joseph Connor, Nancy Dalpiaz, Steven Dalpiaz, Debanjan Datta, Meade Dillon, David Edwards, Charles Hermanskey Jr., Robert Holshael, James Jenkins, William Peppard, Curtis Peterson, Arthur Titus, Edwin Tufts and Donald Weathers.
The veterans were individually honored as the quilts were presented and draped over them. While the quilts may seem like a gift, Weber said they’re an award that honors each veteran’s sacrifice to the country.
Joseph Connor, an 88-year-old quilt recipient, served 21 years in the United States Air Force, including 17 years overseas in Okinawa.
“You see my eyes water? It means a lot. It’s what it represents, you know? Any little thing means a lot,” Connor said. “When people see us in the store and they say ‘thank you for your service’ – that’s more than the lottery.”
The details of each quilt hold significance, even down to the stitches that represent “love, gratitude and sometimes tears,” said Weber. The top of each quilt includes various patterns, patches and designs that reflect patriotism. The diverse designs represent all the different individuals and communities that stand alongside and support those in the service. The batting in the inside of the quilt provides warmth.
“It represents our hope that this quilt will bring warmth, comfort, peace and healing to the individuals who receive it,” Weber said.
Finally, the backing is the strength that supports the other layers, which is a reflection of the strength of service members, along with the support of their families, communities and nation.
“We know that freedom is not free, and we honor you for leaving all you hold dear to stand in harm’s way, protecting us,” Weber said during the quilt presentation. “These quilts are meant to offer comfort and to remind you that although your family and your friends cannot be with you at all times, our thoughts and prayers are with you.”
Weber said the quilting group members do what they can to support veterans.
“I didn’t serve, I have daughters and couldn’t talk them into serving, I never had a son, but I’m so appreciative,” Weber said.
The volunteer quilting group receives a budget from All Saints Lutheran Church to make the quilts. In addition, they accept monetary and supply donations, including quilting material, sewing machines and fabrics.
Bill King, the post commander at VFW Post 10624, is a past quilt recipient himself. “Anytime you can honor a veteran, it’s something we do,” King said.
Weber said the organization is always looking for more veterans to honor with quilts. For more information, contact All Saints Lutheran Church in Mount Pleasant and ask about the Quilts of Valor group.