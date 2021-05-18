USS Laffey Association receives donation of materials and labor from SO Canvas

Editor's Note: The captain's chair in this article was mistakenly identified as one of the artifacts from the USS Yorktown that were restored by a film company that borrowed items in a story on May 11. The Moultrie News regrets the error.
As they have done numerous times throughout the years, the crew members, family and friends of the USS Laffey Association recently returned to Patriots Point for a work party.
This year, in addition to the routine deck scraping, priming, painting, welding and general cleanup and maintenance to make their ship look its best for the public, a repair near and dear to their hearts was accomplished.
Several months ago they received an email from a concerned visitor that the Captain’s chair had fallen into disrepair. A phone call was made to SO Canvas in Mount Pleasant. The owner, Bridget Lyle, a member of a large military family and former America’s Cup sailor, immediately offered to donate the material and labor for the job.
While the crew was in town, they removed the chair, brought it to Bridget and she did the job in time to return it to the ship for reinstallation.
The Lowcountry is fortunate to have numerous companies, owners and employees, who over the years have provided materials and services, either as a full donation or deeply discounted.
To donate in support the USS Laffey or USS Yorktown please visit PatriotsPointFoundation.org to make a tax deductible contribution. Patriots Point Foundation is an all volunteer 501c3 that in June will celebrate 45 years of supporting the Naval and Maritime Museum.