US Navy sailor stationed in Charleston prepares to publish debut book

Robert “Will” Aldrich makes his literary debut with "Escape from the Crooked Castle," a book of 49 poems he has written over the past few years.
Aldrich organized the book into three parts: Romance, Healing, and Nature. He put Romance first because that is where his journey began. He believed that life was all about romantic love and that once he found it, he was set. He found instead that romance is not only the highs of infatuation but also the lows of heartache and heartbreak.
Next comes Healing, because after the roller-coaster ride of romance and other life struggles, he needed the stability of healing. He talks of how it takes longer than any of us are prepared for, and how it is so much harder than we are told, but it is worth the pain.
Aldrich ends with Nature because that is where he has found true peace and stability. He says that nature is a place that reminds him of what truly matters and gives him the clarity to deal with that which does not.
Aldrich grew up in the small town of Monkton, Vermont and has always been a writer. When he was younger, he wrote small fantasy novels based on the worlds he learned about in books and movies which morphed into poetry inspired by his everyday life as he aged.
Aldrich joined the U.S. Navy as a nuclear technician after graduating from high school and is currently serving out his contract. A couple of the poems in the book are in French, a choice made my Aldrich because through lots of study, practice, and a short stay in France, he was able to become fluent. He enjoys maintaining and improving upon his French while also building proficiency in other languages.
Escape from the Crooked Castle is out in ebook format on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple iBooks, and Kobo. The paperback version comes out on May 16th and will be available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.