Update: Witness signature NOT required on absentee by mail ballots for 2020 General Election

After the latest court ruling on Friday, Sept. 26 witness signatures are now NOT required on ballot return envelopes. The full United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the ruling of the court’s three judge panel issued a day earlier. In effect, the most recent ruling reinstates the United States District Court’s Sept. 19 order suspending the witness requirement.
The court case is ongoing and is subject to change. We are seeking quick resolution of the matter to alleviate confusion and provide voters with clear instructions as soon as possible. The SEC will continue to the notify the public of any changes to the witness requirement through the media and at scVOTES.gov.
This information was provided by the South Carolina State Election Commission.