University of Alabama names local students to Dean's and President's Lists

A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA Dean's and President's Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. They do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

The following students from Mount Pleasant were named to the President's List: Rachel Cooke, Savannah Tatum, Haley Baker, and Caroline Bell. 

The following students from Mount Pleasant were named to the Dean's List: Amanda Harden, Cameron Johnson, Amanda Kurtz, Elizabeth Parker, Emma Schaufler, Caitlin Woodard, Courtney Fuller, Clyde Davis, and Margaret Moore.

