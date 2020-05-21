U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs injects much needed aid to support veterans through One80 Place services

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has injected an additional $1.5 million into its Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) grant award to One80 Place.
Through these funds, One80 Place will seek to help even more Veterans who are in danger of losing their housing or are currently homeless, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Veterans do not need an eviction notice at this time to receive funding, as long as there are documented arrearages.
If you are a veteran or know a veteran located in South Carolina (in the Lowcountry or Midlands regions) who is in need of rental or utility assistance, or is homeless, call 843-212-8668 (Lowcountry) or 803-807-6727 (Midlands).