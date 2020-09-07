Trident United Way welcomes new board chair and members

Trident United Way is proud to announce Steve Polston has been chosen as the new board chair, succeeding Fleetwood Hassell.
Polston is the president of Nonwovens at AstenJohnson. He brings a wealth of community service to the board, having been involved with Trident United Way for several years.
“We are incredibly fortunate that Trident United Way consistently attracts an extraordinary group of dedicated individuals who donate their time and talent to our organization,” said Trident United Way President and CEO Chloe Knight Tonney. “These community leaders are committed to our three pillars of service: education, financial stability and health. We are grateful for their service as they lead us in solving challenges that no other organization is equipped to do.”
Trident United Way also welcomes the following new board members, who bring a diverse skill set and breadth of knowledge to our organization: Ricardo Agnelli, Robert Bosch, LLC
- Ernest Andrade, Charleston Digital Corridor
- P.J. Browning, The Post and Courier
- Dondi Costin, Charleston Southern University
- Anne Forrest, Seacoast Supply
- John Harvey, BP Cooper River Plant
- Todd Lant, Blackbaud
- Ed Woodcock, Ingevity
Trident United Way is also grateful to these outgoing board members who gave significantly of their time and hearts.
- Frank Bullard, First Reliance Bank
- Pat Cawley, MUSC Health
- Bob Fei, Life Cycle Engineering, Inc.
- Adolph Lanza, Robert Bosch, LLC
- Teresa Vaughn, Johnson & Johnson, In
Visit tuw.org/boardofdirectors to see Trident United Way’s full 2020-2021 executive board committee and board members.