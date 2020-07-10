Trident United Way awards $25,000 Community Engagement Grants

Trident United Way is proud to announce grants to eight groups totaling $25,000 that extend our ability to help strengthen families and promote health and well-being across the Tri-County.
This summer, another focus area is helping kids and families gear up for back to school whether it is in the classroom or remotely.
“Metanoia is grateful for this opportunity to partner with Trident United Way to provide a series of Family Nights that explore the theme: Thriving in Place, said Metanoia CEO Rev. Bill Stanfield. “Family Nights are a critical component of our youth programming pipeline, which serves more than 100 student scholars annually.”
The grants are part of an annual community outreach to help grassroots groups for special, one-time events. Trident United Way’s Community Engagement Grants have awarded $225,000 to 37 organizations since 2016.
July 2020 Community Engagement Grant recipients:
- Bridges for End-of-Life
- Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services, Inc.
- Charleston Promise Neighborhood
- Kingdom Restoration Community Development Corporation
- Metanoia
- Shifa Free Clinic
- Teach for America South Carolina
- Wake UP Carolina
For detailed information on this group of grantees, please click here.