Tri-County leaders push for caution ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Tri-county leaders from both the County and Municipal level are calling on citizens to use caution this Memorial Day weekend. Beach communities and recreational areas within Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties will be popular destinations and social distancing must be a priority. Law enforcement will be patrolling beaches, waterways and enforcing social distancing guidelines.
Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey:
“This past Saturday gave us a snapshot of the concerns we have for this upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Beaches were packed and traffic was at a standstill. Please think about your plans for the weekend and let’s stay safe. Social distance or stay home so we can continue to re-open the tri-county.”
Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll:
“The beaches are open and while we all want our residents and neighbors to enjoy the beautiful coastline, we must not forget that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a real threat to our communities. We all need to do our part to stop the spread of this disease and take all necessary measures to protect ourselves and others. We expect a busier than normal Memorial Day weekend and we need your help to ensure we do not overwhelm our limited public safety resources. We want to remind our neighbors that the beaches we all love will still be here when this pandemic is over. Plan your visit for a weekday rather than the weekend, check the tides before making your way to the beach, read all posted signs and follow the parking rules.”
Sullivan’s Island Mayor Pat O’Neil
“We know that many thousands of people in the Lowcountry have been looking forward to some time at the beach. That is understandable, but the beach will be here all summer. You might not want to make up for lost time on the first three-day weekend of the season.”
Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin:
“Don’t let this Memorial Day weekend lead to your Memorial! Use safe distancing and follow ALL the rules of your destination whether it is the beach, county parks or municipal parks and playgrounds. Have a safe and healthy weekend.”
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey:
“Over the Memorial Day weekend, whether you are enjoying one of North Charleston’s beautiful parks or visiting one of the Lowcountry beaches, practice social distancing. A safe and proper reopening is the responsibility of everyone, so let’s get it right the first time.”
Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb:
“As residents and visitors flock to local County beaches, rivers and lakes during the holiday weekend, it important we celebrate responsibly and not forget what we’ve learned these past few months. By observing social distancing guidelines, you not only keep yourself and others safe, but also allow waterways to remain open.”
Dorchester County Council Chairman George Bailey:
“We are excited for Dorchester County residents to enjoy Memorial Day on the Edisto and Ashley Rivers or at the lakes and beaches in our neighboring counties. However, we ask that they do so smartly by continuing to practice social distancing and in accordance with Governor McMaster’s Executive Orders and CDC guidelines.”
Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib
“When it comes to recreation, Goose Creek and our Lowcountry neighbors represent the very best that South Carolina has to offer. Let’s be courteous, respectful and smart. Practice social distancing when you’re out. By keeping our distance from one another, we’re proving that we are truly all in this together.”