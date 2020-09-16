Tri-County Cradle to Career Board of Directors welcomes new members

The Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative Board of Directors unanimously approved two new members at its August board meeting.
Joan Robinson-Berry, recently-retired vice president and chief engineer for Boeing Global Services, and Brigadier General Sally Selden, Ph.D., provost and dean of The Citadel, were both appointed for three-year terms.
“We are excited to welcome Joan Robinson-Berry and Provost Sally Selden to the board of the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative. They each bring a wealth of knowledge and innovation to the work we are doing to improve the lives of young people in our community,” said Anita Zucker, CEO of the InterTech Group, and Chair of the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative Board of Directors.
Robinson-Berry is recognized as a top leader in corporate America and an innovative thinker with an exceptional ability to apply business and analytical skills to exceed financial and technical results. While at Boeing, she was responsible for product and services safety, technical integrity, and engineering for a $22 billion business unit. She has more than 35 years of progressive global and domestic experience, possessing a unique blend of “hands-on” engineering, operations, supplier management, and program management experience.
Robinson-Berry has received extensive recognition for her work in STEM. She has been recognized as one of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Corporate America, was among Women’s Enterprise magazine’s Top 100 leaders in corporate supplier diversity, and received the Women of Color Professional Achievement Award. Robinson-Berry is an Associate Technical Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and a Fellow of the African Scientific Institute.
Brig. Gen. Sally Selden is The Citadel’s chief academic officer and second ranking official. She leads strategic planning for the college’s academic mission, ensuring academic programs are world class and aligned with the college’s core values. She is a distinguished scholar and teacher of nonprofit management, human resource management, and leadership studies. She has published extensively with her work appearing in major academic and scholarly journals.
Selden is a fellow in the National Academy of Public Administration and author of "Human Capital: Tools and Strategies for the Public Sector," named the 2010 best book by the Personnel and Labor Relations section of the American Society of Public Administration. She has been awarded the Outstanding Scholarship in Public Sector Human Resources Award by the American Society for Public Administration for her ongoing research contributions.
Outside of work, Selden is actively engaged in her community, having served as president of two parent teacher organizations and on numerous nonprofit boards. In 2019, she was awarded the Humanitarian Award from the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities.