Traffic Alert: US 17 at Anna Knapp Blvd. traffic signal update June 4

The Town of Mount Pleasant’s Transportation Department will be making two upgrades to the existing traffic signal at U.S. 17 and Anna Knapp Boulevard to improve operational efficiency.
The first upgrade will be the installation of flashing yellow arrow signals heads both northbound and southbound U.S. 17 left turns. The flashing yellow arrow scheme exists throughout the Town and allows staff to improve the overall operational efficiency of those signals. As a reminder, proceed when a green arrow is present, slow down and prepare to stop on a solid yellow arrow and stop when a red arrow is shown. Drivers must slow and yield to opposing traffic on a flashing yellow arrow indication.
Secondly, the side street approach lane configurations at the intersection will be changed to allow both approaches to run concurrently with leading left turns. The eastbound approach (Chick-Fil-A side) will have two left turn lanes, one through lane and one right turn lane. The westbound approach (Anna Knapp Plaza) will have one left turn lane, two through lanes and one right turn lane. Lane use signage will be posted.
All work will take place starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 4 and be complete prior to Friday morning traffic. Partial lane closures and lane shifts will occur during this time.
Please use extra caution during this change of the traffic pattern.
The above schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions.
All comments or questions should be directed to James Aton at 843-856-3080 or JAton@tompsc.com.