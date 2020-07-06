Traffic Alert: Temporary lane closures on SC 41 slated for July 8

The final sidewalk and crosswalk installation will occur at the SC Highway 41 at Planters Pointe Boulevard/Woodpark Drive traffic signal starting Wednesday, July 8.
Work will take place during the day between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. with temporary lane closures for the side street approaches. Final pavement markings will be installed during the night starting at 10 p.m.
Please use extra caution during this change of the traffic pattern.
The above schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions.
All comments or questions should be directed to James Aton at 843-856-3080 or JAton@tompsc.com.