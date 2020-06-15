Town of Mount Pleasant Senior Center reopening June 22

On June 22, the Town of Mount Pleasant Senior Center will reopen to its members and resume regular hours of operation. All memberships current as of March 16, 2020, will extend 98 days past the expected expiration date.
Hours of Operation:
- Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Senior Center's top priority remains the health and safety of residents and employees. As the Senior Center prepares to welcome residents back, staff wanted to share the steps they’re taking to keep a safe environment.
Please take a moment to review the measures and regulations implemented:
- Face masks will be required at all times (with the exception of the Fitness Room or Exercise Classrooms while exercising)
- All members must sign an updated membership waiver upon entering the building
- No gathering in lobby or hallways
- The water fountain is shut off – please bring a water bottle for our bottle filling stations
- Café will serve coffee and water only from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., but the vending machine will remain available all day
- Twelve members are permitted in the Fitness Room and will be limited to one-hour use
- Classes will be very limited in size and will operate on first come first served basis via numbered attendance cards
To view weekly class listings and class size maximums, visit MtPleasantRec.com/SeniorCenter and look for “Links” on the righthand side of the page.
If you have any questions, please call 843-856-2166 or email the Senior Center Coordinator, Sherrie at SPompeii@tompsc.com.