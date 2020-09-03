Town of Mount Pleasant cancels Children's Day; smaller events on the horizon

After careful consideration and to safeguard the community from the spread of COVID-19, the Town of Mount Pleasant has made the difficult decision to cancel the 33rd Annual Children’s Day Festival presented by Publix that was scheduled for Oct. 18.
Town events staff have been working on plans for several smaller fall events that will offer the Mount Pleasant community fun opportunities to get outdoors with friends and family while maintaining current guidelines for gatherings.
The 11th Annual Waterfront Music & Movies series in August received such positive feedback that Mount Pleasant will offer a movie series at the Carolina Park Recreation Complex every Friday in October.
“We understand and share in the community’s disappointment over the cancellation of so many of our town’s traditions,” said Special Events Manager Nicole Harvey.
“It was heartwarming to finally see our residents smiling and enjoying quality time together at the movies and we are committed to doing everything we can to offer more of that for all our neighbors in the months ahead.”
There are several other events in the works, so be on the lookout for more announcements soon.
The Carolina Park movie series will begin on Oct. 2. Food vendors and concessionaires will offer a variety of delicious food for picnicking. More details will be released soon.
Social distancing and sanitizing measures will be in place, so be prepared to setup your blankets and chairs with your family while leaving plenty of space between you and your neighbors at all upcoming events.
Current state and national guidelines for hosting events are being considered in all event decisions as town officials and partners continue to make the health of patrons, event partners and community members the top priority.
For more information about Town of Mount Pleasant events, including the upcoming movie series, visit ExperienceMountPleasant.com/play or Facebook.com/MountPleasantRec.