Third grader Brooklyn Stafford is top Girl Scout Cookie seller in East Cooper

The Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina recently concluded the 2020 Girl Scout cookie sales and announced that the top seller in the East Cooper Service Unit area was third grader Brooklyn Stafford of Troop 3321 who sold over 3,000 boxes of cookies.
Brooklyn’s Brownie troop began the cookie season with only a dozen boxes of each variety of cookies, but after walking around their Ivy Hall neighborhood together, pulling the cookies behind them in a wagon, Brooklyn and fellow troop member Evie Moore quickly realized they would need a great deal more cookies.
Brooklyn, who moved from upstate New Year earlier this year, had been a Girl Scout for three years before moving to Mt. Pleasant. Her mother, Elizabeth Stafford, had been her troop leader in New York and soon enlisted their new neighbor, Amanda Moore, as a troop co-leader to begin a Girl Scout troop for their daughters and other local girls. The troop began selling cookies with only two girls in the brand-new troop, but quickly added six more girls from all over Mt. Pleasant to their ranks.
Brooklyn and Evie soon realized that they could sell more cookies in a shorter time period if they stood at the front entrance of their neighborhood during the late afternoon hours, so between 2:30 and 5:30 pm each day, the girls wheeled their two wagons full of cookies to the neighborhood entrance where they sold box after box. “Hey! This is easy! Let’s try selling in front of other neighborhoods!” Brooklyn thought. A family friend who lives in Charleston National suggested she sell cookies there also.
The troop also operated cookie booths in front of the LowesHome Improvement store. Brooklyn and her mother were present at each cookie booth. As a Girl Scout in New York, Brooklyn had sold cookies during “snow season.” While the other girls in her new troop had a great time bouncing around trying to keep warm while selling cookies, Brooklyn was relieved that it wasn’t as cold as conditions had been in New York.Happily, the troop discovered that people were buying cookies left and right.
Cookie customers also donated cookies and money to the two organizations for which the troop was collecting: Cookies for A Cause (which sends Girl Scout Cookies to United States military service members) and the new MUSC Children’s Hospital. The girls in Troop 3321 had voted on which organizations they would like to donate and had set a modest goal of collecting $60 in cookie or cash donations; instead the troop collected over $800 in donations. The troop donated dozens of boxes of cookies to be sent to soldiers. They also will be donating $1000 from cash donations and troop cookie proceeds that the girlshave chosen to contribute to the MUSC Children’s Hospital. Additionally, the troop has set aside three cases of cookies to give to the Children’s Hospital. They are waiting until after the coronavirus conditions have changed so they can go as a troop to deliver the donations to MUSC in person.
Each Girl Scout council gives out prizes to the girls who sell a certain number of cookies. “The more you sell, the better the prizes are,” according to Brooklyn. Upon seeing that the top prize, for girls who sold at least 3,000 boxes of cookies, was a trip to Florida to attend events at the G.I.R.L. Girl Scout USA National Convention in October 2020 and visit a theme park, Brooklyn set this as her goal and became determined to achieve it. She had never been to the Universal theme park and was very eager to explore the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Halfway through the cookie sales season she had only sold 800 boxes of cookies, but she was extremely motivated to reach the 3,000 boxes required to earn this trip.
Because she was determined to sell the 3,000 boxes required to earn her trip to the Girl Scout convention in Florida – and the visit to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Brooklyn knew she needed a plan. She resolved to sell cookies on at least two weekday afternoons each week and also at cookie booths on every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Each afternoon that Brooklyn did not have dance class or a Girl Scout meeting to attend, the motivated Scout was out in the neighborhoods selling cookies. She also had other troop members come and sell with her. “It was fun!” Brooklyn said, with her mother adding that it was also rather exhausting.
The troop enjoyed great support from the community. Several police officers stopped to purchase cookies from the girls, but the troop instead donated a few boxes to them (although at least one insisted on paying). The troop was amazed by the generosity of Mt. Pleasant residents. Many women, from college-aged all the way up to ninety-eight-years-old, stopped to tell the troop how proud they were of them and how much they had lovedselling cookies when they were young. Some of their customersremembered selling cookies back when they were priced at $.25 a box. The troop was inspired by all of the stories and reminiscences they heard about the Girl Scouts back in the day.
Through perseverance, weekly trips to the cookie cupboard in North Charleston to replenish supplies, spending each weekend at a cookie booth in front of Lowe’s, selling cookies in the afternoons, and having cookies constantly flying in and out of their house, at last Brooklyn reached her goal of 3000 boxes!She was tired but excited that she would be going to see the Harry Potter world at Universal.
Troop 3321 sold 5510 boxes of cookies totaling $22,679 in sales. They plan to use the proceeds to fund several troop fieldtrips, including one to earn a pottery badge at Middleton Placeand another to attempt the ropes challenge course at James Island County Park, and a troop camping trip. The proceeds earned from cookie sales will also enable the troop to buy supplies and learning materials so the girls can earn more badges. Brooklyn’s mother and troop leader, Elizabeth Stafford,says, “It’s hard work selling cookies but the lessons learned and the people you meet along the way are totally worth it!”
Brooklyn looks forward to celebrating her ninth birthday this October with the hard-earned trip to the Girl Scout Convention in Orlando, Florida, and to more Girl Scout adventures with her troop.
Since its founding in 1912, Girl Scouts of the USA have been building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The preeminent leadership development organization for girls, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. Girls in the East Cooper area who are interested in joining Girl Scouts or adults who are interested in volunteering or forming a new troop can learn more at girlscoutsesc.org or by contacting Tyra Brabham, the Community Engagement Specialist for Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina Region 3 at (843) 552-9910 ext. 2410 or tyrabrabham@girlscoutsesc.org.