The Wild Dunes Yacht Club conducts annual Change of Command

The Wild Dunes Yacht Club conducted its annual Change of Command on Sept. 12 at the Sewee Preserve in Mount Pleasant.
The 2020-21 Fleet officers are: Commodore John Harris, Vice Commodore Jim Bunting, Rear Commodore Larry Schneider, Past Commodore Pamela Marsh, Treasurer Jan Rubin, Membership / Secretary Rick Bradley.
The mission of the Wild Dunes Yacht Club is to promote and encourage boating in all its forms, and to promote the skills of seamanship and navigation.
At the Change of Command, members enjoyed racing radio controlled sailboats on the lake in Sewee Preserve.
Recent educational sessions have included presentations by the U S Coast Guard - Charleston Sector, College of Charleston Biology professor Dr. Phil Dustan, and the U S Fish and Wildlife Mark Caldwell.
Boating enthusiasts enjoy cruises on the Intracoastal Waterway to Georgetown, Myrtle Beach, Beaufort, Hilton Head and Bohicket Marina. The Yacht Club also organizes local day trips on the rivers, kayaking on Morgan Creek, raft-ups on Dewees Creek and multiple socials. Recent community service projects have included participating in the Beach Sweep on IOP and providing provisions for hurricane devastated Caribbean Islands.
To contact Wild Dunes Yacht Club regarding membership, e mail WildDunesYachtClub@outlook.com