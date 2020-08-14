The Rotary Club of Mount Pleasant creates a Little Free Library

The Rotary Club of Mount Pleasant is excited to announce our partnership with The Little Free Library.
The Little Free Library, a non-profit organization, enables people of all backgrounds to have easy, free access to literature and an opportunity for education. Many of us are guilty of reading a book once and letting it collect dust in the bookcase, but you could potentially change a life with that barely used book. This was our philosophy in beginning this project.
These readily accessible books in the hands of the right people will promote literacy and hopefully a love of reading in our community, both in children and adults. What we aim to do through this partnership is get that knowledge from the shelf into the hands of people who need it the most. We hope you to join us in our effort to educate and empower our fellow community members.
You can donate to or check out a book from the Little Free Library of Mount Pleasant, located in the parking lot of the East Cooper Community Outreach Center.
To become a part of the Mount Pleasant Rotary Club and join in our mission of service please visit mprotary.org.